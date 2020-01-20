Biden responds to attacks, discusses familiarity with African-American community in S.C.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -Former Vice President Joe Biden has been consistently attacked since declaring his candidacy for President.
President Donald Trump has insulted Biden, called him “sleepy”, and gone after his family.
Democrats have called into question Biden’s votes on the Iraq war, the 1994 Crime Bill and some of the lawmakers he worked with during his time in the Senate.
However, Biden says the reason for the jabs also has contributed to his front-runner status.
Before an event in Orangeburg, the former Vice President said, “I’ve been declared dead about ten times since I entered the race, and the good news is the bad news. People know me. So, the things they say about me that aren’t true, it’s hard to make it stick, and the things that are true are sticking more easily.”
Recently, members of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign team have called into question Biden’s record on social security. Earlier this month, former state Senator Nina Turner, a surrogate for the Sanders’ team, wrote an opinion piece in The State newspaper arguing Biden has repeatedly let African-American voters down.
When asked about these specific comments, Biden said it was a last-ditch effort for campaigns trying to go after his front-runner status.
“I think it’s just desperation on the part of some of the candidates who are now going back 35 years to try and pick a sentence that was said or wasn’t said,” Biden said.
When asked about why he is doing well in the Palmetto state he references working with South Carolina Senator Fritz Hollings, the multiple trips he has taken down to South Carolina over the years and the overwhelming support from the African-American community.
“They understand me,” Biden said, “They know where my heart is. They know where my votes are and they know who I am. That’s what I mainly attribute it to."
With less than two months until the primary Biden doesn’t think the attacks will end, and he isn’t sure that’s a bad thing.
“I guess it’s worse if you don’t have a target on your back. You have a target on your back when you lead from the beginning,” Biden said.
In response to Biden’s visit to South Carolina, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee said, "After abandoning South Carolinians for nearly two months, Joe Biden is finally back. But South Carolinians won’t care because President Trump continues to deliver for them. Whether it be renegotiating two trade deals or giving voters a tax break, it’s clear that President Trump always keeps his promises. ”
