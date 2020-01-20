Coldest temperatures of the winter arrive in the Lowcountry Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coldest temperatures of this winter will arrive in the Lowcountry over the next 24 to 48 hours with many places ready to drop down into the 20s over the next couple of nights.
“We’ve had a relatively mild winter so far, but tonight will be the coldest of the season with temperatures in the 20’s inland and freezing on the coast,” said Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh."Best to bring in those tender plants, keep the pets warm and check on the elderly on nights like this.”
With a clear sky and light wind tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland even to near freezing at the beaches.
Tuesday will be another sunny and cold day with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s again Wednesday before starting to moderate Thursday and Friday mornings.
Several warming shelters will be open starting Monday night.
