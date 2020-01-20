Coldest temps of Winter arrive tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The coldest temperatures of this Winter will arrive over the next 24 to 48 hours with many places ready to drop down into the 20s over the next couple of nights. It will be a sunny and cold Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the Lowcountry with highs only in the mid to upper 40s today. With a clear sky and light wind tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland, even to near freezing at the beaches. Tuesday will be another sunny and cold day with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s again Wednesday before starting to moderate Thursday and Friday mornings.