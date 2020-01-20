CSU’s Fleming tabbed Big South Player of the Week

Less than 48 hours after a 21-point effort in a 77-62 win at Campbell, Fleming torched the High Point defense for 24 first-half points on his way to a career-high 31 in a 79-60 runaway win. Over the week, Fleming averaged 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists with a pair of blocks and shot .555 from the floor and .800 from the free throw line. He also hit eight shots from distance to pace the Bucs, who shot above 50% from beyond the arc in both wins.