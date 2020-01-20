Deputies: Car chase ends with suspect crashing into motorist’s car in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a car chase that started in North Charleston ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a motorist’s car in West Ashley Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it started when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Dorchester Road.
According to a report, the vehicle failed to stop and fled onto Highway 526 towards West Ashley and exited on Highway 61.
“The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle in the area of Hwy. 61 near William Kennerty Drive,” CCSO officials said. “The driver was apprehended after the collision.”
The motorist that was struck by the suspect was transported to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.
More information on the incident is expected to be released.
