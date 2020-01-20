Family escapes unharmed after fire pit debris sets house on fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a family escaped unharmed after fire pit debris set the side of their house on fire on Johns Island Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said shortly after noon a family on Lanneau Lane discarded ash and debris from their fire pit, setting the waste items near the trash along the side of the house.
“A short time later they investigated a smoke odor and discovered the fire spreading up the exterior of the home,” CFD officials said.
Firefighters from Charleston, Johns Island, and James Island Fire Departments responded and quickly contained the fire before it spread into the structure.
“The family escaped without harm and the fire spread was minimized due to the quick actions by the responding firefighters,” said Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh, “but this situation could have been tragic. If this had occurred in the evening it is very likely the family would have been asleep, reducing the potential for early discovery while increasing the potential for injury and the extent of property damage.”
The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens:
• Place ash and discarded burn debris into a metal container. Never use a paper bag, cardboard box, or combustible container.
• Store the container outside, at least 10’ away from combustibles, including wooden decks, fences, and structures.
• Consider wetting the ashes and then allow them to cool. Hot coals in a pile of ashes can last up to 4 days
