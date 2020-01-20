Gamecocks’ Couisnard Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

Couisnard had a monster week in two Gamecock wins versus Kentucky and Texas A&M. The East Chicago, Ind., native earned the first start of his career versus Kentucky, and not only led the Gamecocks with a season high 26 points in the upset win over the Wildcats, he also hit the game-winning 3-point buzzer beater to clinch the come-from-behind home victory. Couisnard connected on a season high nine made field goals, which included a season best four 3-pointers in the win over the Wildcats, which was Carolina's second top-10 win of the season. Couisnard followed with a 17-point performance in the road win at Texas A&M. He connected on 7-of-13 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers, which helped propel the Gamecocks to tie a school record with 16 made from beyond the arc vs. the Aggies.