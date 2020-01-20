Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams returned to the lineup and scored in the shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders 2-1. James Reimer stopped six shots in the tiebreaker for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock up the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the shootout for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period. The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after leading Carolina to last year's Eastern Conference final. He scored in the eighth round of the shootout.