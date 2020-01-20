Martin Luther King Jr. rally in Charleston addresses education, gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King day with a rally that addressed education, gun violence and other issues
Around 100 people came to Marion Square to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. Speakers talked about several issues that Dr. King would have addressed if he were alive today.
Education was a hot topic on the cold day. People of all ages were on hand where they heard a demand for change.
Patrick Martin, a teacher at Wando High School and founder of the Safe Schools Project, called for more attention to students’ mental health.
He also quoted from an article that Dr. King wrote for his college newspaper at the age of 18. In that article the civil rights leader wrote that teachers and all people need to be careful.
"We all need to be careful. We must be careful not to let slip the immediacy of the cause. We must strike while the iron is hot. We must not fall prey to the small notion that things will not change, we must stand up together and demand change now," Martin said.
The rally also addressed gun violence.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds noted that eight people died from gun violence in the city in 2019 and one already this year.
Reynolds said guns being left in unlocked cars is an ongoing issue that is getting worse.
"These same guns by their very nature, once they're stolen are in the hands of criminals and are being used against our community members in aggravated assaults, shootings and other crimes, " Reynolds said.
Monday’s rally was sponsored by “The Coaltion” led by Pastor Thomas Dixon.
