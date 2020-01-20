NC father accused of assaulting student at high school wrestling match

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Harrisburg father is accused of tackling a high school student athlete during a wrestling match Sunday.
Kannapolis police say Barry Lee Jones was watching his son and a 17-year-old wrestle in a tournament when he rushed in and tackled the 17-year-old, a student from Southeast Guilford High School.
The tournament was held at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis.
Jones’ son is a student at Hickory Ridge High School.
Police say the 17-year-old victim was not injured in the incident.
Jones was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and given a $1,000 secured bond.
