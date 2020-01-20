New Harris Teeter in W. Ashley set to open in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple restaurants, shops and a grocery store will be opening in the next several months in West Ashley.
The anchor store, Harris Teeter, announced on Monday they plan to officially open their doors February 12th at 8 a.m.
“Harris Teeter is thrilled to introduce the Charleston community to their brand new Harris Teeter,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Our shoppers will experience the same World Class service they have come to know and expect from their Harris Teeter.”
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 8 a.m. on February 12th, with the store opening immediately after.
Harris Teeter officials state the store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight.
Harris Teeter is just one store out of more than a dozen coming to the new shopping center off of Bees Ferry Road.
According to Vitre Stephens, the Senior Vice President for Avison Young, 90% of the spaces are already leased.
The businesses and restaurants that are expected to go into the shopping center include Eggs Up Grill, Agaves Mexican Cantina, Fire Asian Grill, Kirby & Associates Insurance Agency, Great Clips, Pink Polish Nail Salon, Sunshine Spirits and Premiere Eye Care.
Stephens also confirmed they are in the middle of working on a lease with Steel City Pizza.
