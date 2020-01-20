North Charleston church honors Dr. King at annual breakfast

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston hosted its fifth annual MLK breakfast Monday, honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The church pastor started this event to unite the community, in the same spirit that Dr. King did.
The breakfast welcomed roughly 500 people from the community.
Community members spent the morning remembering Dr. King and discussing how they can continue to fulfill his legacy.
The church also recognized community leaders who have shown outstanding efforts to unify the area and promote change across racial, economic, and social boundaries.
“I think it’s important to remember the changes and impact that Dr. King brought to all of us here in the Charleston area, because he was not just influential in Birmingham or the Alabama area, but, he was influential in all of our lives,” said Charmaine Palmer-Roberts, Business Manager for Royal Missionary Baptist Church.
The event also hosted keynote speaker, Antjuan Seawright.
Seawright is a political strategist and CNN contributor. He is also a native of Swansea, South Carolina.
He spoke about being the grandson of South Carolina sharecroppers and urged those in attendance to continue taking steps forward in working to improve social inequalities around the country.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.