People brave cold for MLK Day parade in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some roads were closed in downtown Charleston on Monday morning as hundreds of people braved the cold for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Bands from local high schools and colleges walked in the parade. Also participating in the parade were city council members, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Congressman Joe Cunningham.
The parade started at Burke High School on Fishburne Street and ended at Mother Emanuel AME on Calhoun Street. The annual parade is part of the Y-W-C-A Greater Charleston’s annual King tribute.
The tribute continues Monday night with a commemorative concert at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of James Island.
