Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets worth $100k sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say two winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Charleston.
Both tickets for the Palmetto Cash 5 game were purchased at the Harris Teeter in the 900 block of Savannah Highway and matched all five numbers.
The winning numbers can be found below:
3 - 5 - 12 - 23 - 32 Power-Up: 3
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
