Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets worth $100k sold in Charleston
Source: SC Education Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 20, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 11:09 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say two winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Charleston.

Both tickets for the Palmetto Cash 5 game were purchased at the Harris Teeter in the 900 block of Savannah Highway and matched all five numbers.

The winning numbers can be found below:

3 - 5 - 12 - 23 - 32 Power-Up: 3

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

