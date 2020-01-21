Affidavit: Man charged after stealing $37k in items from Charleston Co judge’s house

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Gosnell, the magistrate who presided over Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof’s bond hearing in 2015, had more than $37,000 in items stolen from his home over the weekend according to an affidavit.
Brice Johnson, 22, has been charged with grand larceny and first-degree burglary.
When officers met with Gosnell, he told them he left for a camping trip last Thursday and found two Apple computers, a box of jewelry, silver flatware, two Rolex watches and vintage coins missing when he returned. He also noticed the garage door wasn’t fully closed like he left it, according to the incident report.
Gosnell called the person who had been staying at his house while he was gone, who was friends with Johnson and had Johnson over to the house last Friday, according to the affidavit.
The person staying in the house described Johnson as wearing a red NBA jacket that night and later identified Johnson through surveillance footage which showed Johnson carrying some of the stolen items through the living room of the house, according to the affidavit. The surveillance footage also showed Johnson entering under the garage door, the affidavit stated.
