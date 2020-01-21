Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension meeting set for Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a drop-in meeting for people who travel on Berlin G. Myers Parkway.
The meeting will be on Thursday, January 23 from 4-8 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 North Hickory Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
The goal is to give people more information on the extension of the road and get feedback from people who live and drive in the area. “The SCDOT, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing to present the Berlin Myers Parkway Phase 3 design and findings from the Supplemental Environmental Assessment, which describes the purpose and need of the project, summarizes the alternatives analyzed, and evaluates the potential impacts of the proposed project,” according to a release from SCDOT.
The public hearing will include an open house format with display maps. The project team will give a presentation followed by a comment session at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. However, everyone is encouraged to drop in anytime between 4-8 p.m. if you can’t make one of those sessions.
In December, commission chair for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Robby Robbins, said the goal is to break ground on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension project in 2020. The goal is to connect Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Boone Hill Road to alleviate traffic on Main Street.
The extension is expected to cost $118 million. Money has come from the State Infrastructure Bank and the Dorchester County one-cent sales tax.
After the meeting on Thursday, you will have 15 days to submit comments to the project team. All public comments are due by Friday, February 7, 2020. Members of the public can submit comments to the project team at the public hearing, by email to RileyJ@scdot.org, or by standard mail to:
Berlin Myers Parkway Phase 3
C/O Joy Riley, South Carolina Department of Transportation
Regional Production Group 1
PO Box 191
Columbia, SC 29202-0191
If you can’t attend the meeting, you can find all the information, starting January 23, on the project website: www.scdotgis.online/BMP3.
Hard copies of the Supplemental Environmental Assessment are available for public review at the following locations:
- George H Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485
- Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville, SC 29486
- SCDOT District 6 Office, 6355 Fain Blvd., Building A North Charleston, SC 29406
- SCDOT Headquarters, 955 Park Street, Columbia SC 29201
The Public Hearing location is ADA accessible. A Spanish language interpreter will be available to provide translation services at the Public Hearing. For individuals in need of an assistive listening device, large print or Braille material, or other accommodation in order to participate in the Public Hearing, please contact Ms. Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395. For the Hearing Impaired, please call 855-GO-SCDOT for assistance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.