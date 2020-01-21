Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension meeting set for Thursday

The goal is to give people more information on the extension of the road and get feedback from people who live and drive in the area. “The SCDOT, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing to present the Berlin Myers Parkway Phase 3 design and findings from the Supplemental Environmental Assessment, which describes the purpose and need of the project, summarizes the alternatives analyzed, and evaluates the potential impacts of the proposed project,” according to a release from SCDOT.