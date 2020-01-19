Cold start tomorrow with midweek sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A system offshore will keep the winds blowing out of the north 15 to 20 mph tonight and tomorrow. The wind chill overnight should drop back to the upper teens and into the low 20s. Bundle up tonight and tomorrow. After temps start off in the upper 20s, the afternoon will remain chilly since the breeze is expected to stick around throughout the day. Each day will get a tad bit warmer through Friday before cooler air moves back in this weekend.