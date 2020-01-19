Cold start tomorrow with midweek sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A system offshore will keep the winds blowing out of the north 15 to 20 mph tonight and tomorrow. The wind chill overnight should drop back to the upper teens and into the low 20s. Bundle up tonight and tomorrow. After temps start off in the upper 20s, the afternoon will remain chilly since the breeze is expected to stick around throughout the day. Each day will get a tad bit warmer through Friday before cooler air moves back in this weekend.
Tomorrow’s highs should top out in the low 50s with highs Thursday in the mid 50s. By Friday we will briefly feel temps in the mid 60s before cooler air arrives Saturday. An area of low pressure will bring the chance of rain back to the Lowcountry by the end of the work week. Scattered showers are possible Friday with some lingering rain early Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly; HIGH: 52.
THURSDAY: Not as cool; HIGH: 55.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and mild; HIGH: 65.
SATURDAY: Isolated AM shower; HIGH: 58.
SUNDAY: Cool and mostly sunny; HIGH: 56.
MONDAY: Cool with sun & clouds; HIGH: 57.
TUESDAY: Mild with sun & clouds; HIGH: 60.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.