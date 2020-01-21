Cold stretch to give way to warming temperatures later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cold temperatures will continue for another 24 to 48 hours before giving way to seasonable temperatures as we head toward the weekend. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 40s and the wind will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight for all areas except the immediate coastline. Beaches will likely drop to near 32 degrees briefly tomorrow morning. We’ll begin a warming trend with highs in the 50s tomorrow and near 60 degrees by Thursday. Another cold front will move through on Friday bringing the chance of showers and a slight drop in temperatures this weekend. It looks like it’ll be a sunny and seasonable weekend with highs near 60 degrees.