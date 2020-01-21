Coroner identifies 3 killed in Berkeley Co. shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified the three men found dead in a car following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Coroner George Oliver identified the men as Martice Green, 23, of Saint Stephen; Desmond Williams, 22, of Saint Stephen and Malik Gibbs, 19, of Saint Stephen. Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday.
Deputies discovered the victims in the area of Crawl Hill Drive near Highway 45. According to an incident report released Tuesday, deputies found shell casings and blood on the road.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the discovery was made after emergency responders received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
When deputies arrived they found a car in a field nearby, and in the vehicle were three bodies.
Detectives, crime scene technicians and the coroner’s office responded to the scene to investigate.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has any information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
“This is a rural area, but everyone knows everyone up here,” Lewis said. “Someone knows what happened back here, and I’m asking for some help.”
