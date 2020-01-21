One in custody after Dorchester Co. chase ends in crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Dorchester County.
Deputies have set up a perimeter and are looking for two suspects. It’s unclear if the person who has been detained is one of the suspects.
The car crashed in the area of Dorchester Manor where deputies are looking for the driver and a passenger near Cedar Grove Drive.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
