Digital billboard proposed along Bees Ferry Road could receive final approval Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in West Ashley have been fighting for months to stop a digital billboard from going up along Bees Ferry Road.
But a third, and final, reading of the ordinance is expected Tuesday night during the Charleston County Council meeting.
Adams Outdoor Advertising wants to place the sign on Bees Ferry Road right near the landfill. According to documents submitted, the billboard will be a maximum 35 feet high and cover a maximum area of 300 square feet.
But many folks who live nearby say they don't feel like it's an appropriate place for a billboard. Those who oppose the digital billboard say it would be visually unappealing and will ruin the rural look of Bees Ferry Road.
There are also concerns that one billboard will be lead to more of them on Bees Ferry Road.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing the billboard.
The Charleston County's Planning Commission recommended the approval of the billboard several months ago.
Charleston County Council will meet at 6:30 p.m.
