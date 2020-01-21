Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office requesting new body cameras

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is requesting more than $1 Million to spend on updating some of their equipment.
County Council will consider this request Tuesday at their 6 p.m. meeting.
All South Carolina officers have been required to wear body cameras since a bill in 2015 was passed. Now, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is requesting new, updated cameras.
They have requested $1.2 million for a five-year lease for new Watch Guard body cameras.
The cameras would be for the deputies on patrol and officers at the detention center.
The sheriff's office is also requesting new in-car cameras, software, and licenses.
As the law stands right now in South Carolina, police body camera footage is not required to be released to the public.
The first reading of the ordinance will be Tuesday at county council.
