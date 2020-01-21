Emergency crews respond to storage building fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Charleston Tuesday night.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the fire is at a storage building near Hampton Park.
“Crews are actively working to suppress the fire,” CFD officials said.
Charleston police say Rutledge Avenue at Grove Street is currently closed to traffic due to the fire in the area of Mary Murray Boulevard and Cleveland Street.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said emergency responders received a call about the fire around 5:25 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.