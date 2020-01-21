Future of legislation looking to void CCSD’s broad-sweeping changes in question

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bipartisan South Carolina legislative delegation may no longer be moving forward with its proposed legislation that would dramatically change the Charleston County School District.
The legislation, if passed by the end of this school year, would retroactively make the school board’s votes on broad-sweeping changes void. The legislation would require public approval for the closing or merging of popular schools and magnet programs.
“The bills are ready to be filed if we move forward,” State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, who has led this effort, said. He added there’s now an open line of communication between the delegation and the board.
“I remain hopeful. That’s why the bills haven’t moved forward,” Stavrinakis said. “This is not something we really want to do."
The bills were first proposed back in December after the school board approved broad-sweeping changes to the schools. Those changes include combining three North Charleston elementary schools and removing three grades from Buist Academy in downtown Charleston.
Two other bills are being proposed that would reform the process by which the School District Board of Trustees is elected. Lawmakers said the goal is to make board members more responsive to parents and schools.
“We’ll probably have some more conversations with the district later this week,” Stavrinakis said. “We would like to see the district reengage with parents and teachers.”
A comment has been requested from the school board’s chair Eric Mack.
