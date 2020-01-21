Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women's college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It's the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.