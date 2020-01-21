Jenna Bush Hager to visit Charleston on book tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - T.V. anchor and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager will make a stop in the Holy City on her 2020 book tour.
She will be at the Gaillard Center on May 2. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at gaillardcenter.org.
Her book is titled Everything Beautiful in Its Time and is a collection of personal essays in which she reveals how her family navigated the loss of both Barbara and George H.W. Bush.
“I can’t wait to hit the road and share stories about the people I love, and hear from others about all of the things that are beautiful in their lives," Bush Hager said in a statement.
At the event, she will take fans behind the scenes of her life growing up in a political family and living in the public eye. Each ticket will include a copy of the book.
A full list of tour dates is available here. The book is available for preorder now and goes on sale April 28.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.