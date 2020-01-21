Judge rules CCSD can’t mark Marvin Gethers case documents as ‘confidential’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County judge has ruled that the Charleston County School district can’t mark more than 1,000 pages of documents related to the case against former district employee Marvin Gethers as “confidential.”
The ruling handed down Sunday gives the school district the ability to redact sensitive personal information from the documents, but then must remove the confidential designation and give a copy to the attorney representing five children who say they were sexually assaulted by Gethers.
Attorney Mark Peper said during an October 2019 hearing that all 1,315 documents CCSD turned over to him so far in discovery were marked “confidential." He argued in court that such blanket designations were not what the attorneys agreed to. Attorneys representing CCSD during the same hearing told the judge the documents had personal information in them, such as names, addresses and social security numbers. They told the judge that a lot of the documents Peper wants, they simply don’t have. For example, they said, CCSD does not keep records of school-specific teacher and student turnover.
Gethers was the district employee accused of having child pornography on his district-issued laptop in 2014.
A Live 5 News investigation uncovered that Gethers was allowed to keep working at Dunston Elementary school for two more years even after the district reported him to police. It took detectives more than two years to complete an analysis of the laptop because of limited resources, police said.
Police said Gethers sexually abusing two elementary school students after he was allowed to return to work. He was arrested in 2016 on charges related to those accusations. Though he maintained his innocence, Gethers died in 2017 before the case could go to trial.
