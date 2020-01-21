Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Sheriff: 3 found dead in car appear to have been shot
PINEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people found dead in a car in rural South Carolina appear to have been fatally shot. New outlets report the vehicle was found in a field near Pineville on Monday with three bodies inside. The Berkeley County Sheriff says authorities were called to the scene after a report of a vehicle that may have been involved in a crash. The three people found dead have been identified but the county coroner says their names won't be released until family is notified. Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday. Pineville is about 45 miles north of Charleston.
ELECTION 2020-KING DAY
2020 Democratic contenders link arms in MLK Jr. Day march
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contenders hit pause on their recent feuds as they walked shoulder to shoulder through the streets of South Carolina's capital city to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. For a few hours Monday, the squabbling among White House hopefuls over who is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in November gave way to united condemnation of his handling of America’s racial divide. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said there aren’t “'many sides' to blame when one side is the Ku Klux Klan,” referencing Trump’s comments following a deadly 2017 clash between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
Education overhaul bill set for debate in SC Senate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators will return to the Statehouse this week with a long, complex education debate in front of them. Senate leaders have said they will take as much time as needed to debate the education overhaul bill they have been working on for nearly a year. Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree spent Wednesday and Thursday thoroughly explaining all 59 sections of the bill and answering questions. Possible changes to the bill will be debated starting Tuesday. Some Senate leaders said the debate could last a few weeks.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATIC-SURROGATES
2020 hopefuls stuck in Washington deploy surrogates for help
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic White House hopefuls are deploying surrogates across the early primary states and beyond as they try to make up for their limited time on the trail. Candidates have deployed their spouses, their children and celebrities to make their case to undecided voters and help them raise money in unorthodox ways. The surrogates will become even more important this week as four senators running for president will be stuck in Washington to serve as jurors for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The proxies can help fill in the gap as the senators are sidelined from campaigning in the critical final stretch before voting.
STATE OF STATE-SC
SC Gov. McMaster gets ready of State of the State speech
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give his State of the State speech on Wednesday. The speech will be the governor's outline of his goals for 2020. McMaster gave some hints about his priorities when he released his spending plan for the state earlier this month. Education was a top priority with proposals to raise every teacher's pay by $3,000 and expand full day pre-kindergarten to all 4-year-olds from poorer families across the state. McMaster also will likely talk about tax cuts and rebates. McMaster's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be seen on SCETV.