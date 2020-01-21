NCPD chief makes pitch to senate subcommittee to lead Department of Public Safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief on Tuesday took the first step in his bid to lead the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Chief Reggie Burgess went before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee to answer questions and state his case to get the post.
During the hearing, the committee chairman said morale is awful at the highway patrol. He asked Burgess what he would do to fix that problem.
If confirmed, Burgess would oversee the highway patrol, state transport police and some other agencies.
Burgess told the committee he had several conversations with Gov. Henry McMaster before McMaster nominated him for the post.
Burgess said he would improve morale in the highway patrol by speaking personally with troopers about any issues.
“I would definitely go to every troop and speak with men and woman there. I want to know what’s going on with the men and women,” Burgess said. “And I don’t want to talk with their supervisors around, because I believe if you talk with them away from that you may get more information that we could share with you.”
Ultimately, it will be up to the full Senate to decide if Burgess gets the job.
The four year term begins on Feb. 1.
Burgess would succeed Leroy Smith who was not recommended for another term.
