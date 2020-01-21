New 348-unit apartment complex could be coming to West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board will meet Tuesday to discuss a new 348 unit apartment complex in West Ashley.
The complex would be near the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway and William E Murray Blvd, which is also right next to West Ashley High School. It would also be directly across the street from the high school's tennis courts.
After being deferred by the city in November, the owners of the property are now proposing the buildings with what they call "a cleaner, less busy look."
The plan includes 4 buildings, all 4 stories tall, two courtyards, and a pool.
Also in Tuesday’s meeting, they will vote on the preliminary approval of the second building in West Ashley. The proposed 3-story commercial office building off of Henry Tecklenburg Dr. would be about two miles away from the other proposed apartment complex.
The Design Review Board meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Design Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.