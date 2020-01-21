Police: One dead, one injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed and another injured Monday night in a shooting in Georgetown.
Officers responded to the Georgetown Memorial hospital around 11 p.m. when the victims showed up there.
Through an investigation, officers determined that the shooting happened in the Lincoln/Legion Street area.
One of the victims then passed away at the hospital. Police say a person of interest is also in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.
