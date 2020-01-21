Railroad crossing closures continue in Dorchester Co

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Railroad crossing closures are taking place throughout Dorchester County this week.
County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said county officials were given no advanced notice about the closures needed for rail replacement.
On Monday, Norfolk Southern closed the crossing at Industrial Drive near Summerville.
Tuesday, crews are continuing to move west toward Coburn Town Road in Ridgeville. The crossing at Pete Ewers Drive is currently closed and the Mallard Road crossing is expected to close at some point Tuesday.
The industrial drive crossing was closed for seven hours on Monday.
