4 charged, more than $500k in meth seized after police search N. Charleston house

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police arrested four people and seized more than $500,000 in meth as well as drugs and guns last Friday when they executed a search warrant at a house.
According to an incident report, the North Charleston Police Narcotics Unit received information that a drug operation that included packaging and distribution was taking place at a house in the 2300 block of Taylor Street.
The unit breached the front door in order to execute a search warrant and found 18-year-old Hanna Hardin, 23-year-old Cody Shultis, 24-year-old Jermal Roy-Brown, and 39-year-old Merlesha Lindsey inside the home.
The report states a detective found several handguns, an Ak-47, ammunition, meth, marijuana, a digital scale, and cash throughout the house. In total, detectives seized approximately 1,756 grams of meth with a street value of $526,800 and $7,286 in currency.
Hardin has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of trafficking meth. She was given an $80,000 bond.
Shultis has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of trafficking meth. His bond has been set at $140,000.
Roy-Brown has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of trafficking meth. His bond was set at $200,000.
Lindsey was charged with one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of trafficking meth, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. She posted her $140,000 bond and was released, according to jail records.
