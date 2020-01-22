DD2 offering active shooter survival training to community

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two wants to help parents and students stay safe in the face of an active threat.
Officials are hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Summerville High School. The Active Shooter Survival Program is led by the Dorchester District Two Safety and Security Task Force. The task force is made up of community members, school employees, and members of law enforcement.
The program will focus on preparation for any active threats in the community, not just school emergencies.
The training staff will inform the community on what to do in the event of an active threat, whether it be a shooting, stabbing, or any other act of violence.
They want to answer questions from parents regarding what to do if their child’s school is under a threat.
They also want to teach people the best possible act of defense in the event of an emergency.
“If you know that there’s a threat out in the hallway, but you have a window, we want them to take the opportunity to get away," Preston Giet, Dorchester School District Two Director of Security, said. "So we look at all of that. Sames going to be true if you’re in a restaurant. You don’t want to just lay down on the floor, like a lot of people, that’s their first instinct. If you can get out, get out. If you have to fight back, fight back. And we talk about strategies in which to do that.”
According to the district’s safety and security task force, 22% of all active threats are in schools and 44% of all active threats are in other areas of the community.
Community members, business leaders, parents, and students are all invited to attend tonight's meeting.
If you can’t make tonight’s meeting at Summerville High, the school district will hold another meeting on February 13th at Fort Dorchester High School.
