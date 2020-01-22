Lowcountry Food Bank continues to help those living in food deserts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Heart Association (AHA) and the Lowcountry Food Bank are partnering to fight food insecurity and food deserts.
30 percent of the Tri-county’s vulnerable population does not have access to healthy foods. These two organizations are bringing awareness and making a change in the community by increasing the amount of available fresh produce and protein-rich foods and reducing processed and high sugar foods.
They are making this change because they have found children and teens with food insecurities are more likely to have high blood pressure, thus heart problems down the road. Additionally, AHA is collaborating with other organizations across South Carolina to push a bill that would establish a permanent fruit and vegetable grant program that would help SNAP participants make healthier food choices.
They say there are many areas nearby, including parts of Berkeley County, that are food deserts, which are areas with limited affordable fresh food. Because for many the problem is simply their proximity to the grocery store.
"Living a healthy lifestyle means having access to healthy food," Katie Schumacher with the American Heart Association said. "And we know without access to healthy food people are more likely to have heart disease, have a heart attack, have a stoke. So it is very important to our mission to help people live that healthy life without heart disease and stroke."
The Lowcountry Food Bank is now also teaming up with Patriot Villas- a local veterans housing facility aiming to help veterans in need. More than 80 veterans live at Patriot Villas, and the Low Country Food Bank now supplies each veteran with 3 meals per week.
The Food Bank is doing this through its pilot Veterans Program thanks to $85,000 in funding from the Food Lion Feeds Foundation.
“It really is up to you on how long you want to stay here,” Kristina Goins with Patriot Villas said. “And a lot of our guys really do like that. They need it. A lot of guys need the stability. They haven’t had stability since they were in the service. So our goal is to be able to provide that stability to them again.”
