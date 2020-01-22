MISSING: Sunset Beach woman last seen leaving Brunswick County hospital

MISSING: Sunset Beach woman last seen leaving Brunswick County hospital
Meagan Suzanne Reynolds (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
January 22, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:42 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Meagan Suzanne Reynolds, 28, of the Sunset Beach area, was last seen leaving Brunswick Novant Hospital around 4 a.m. Officials say she works as a nurse at the hospital.

Reynolds was driving a gray or black 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.

***MISSING*** Meagan Suzanne Reynolds W/F 28 YOA Last seen on 01/21/20 at around 4am leaving Brunswick Novant...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.