MISSING: Sunset Beach woman last seen leaving Brunswick County hospital

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.
Meagan Suzanne Reynolds, 28, of the Sunset Beach area, was last seen leaving Brunswick Novant Hospital around 4 a.m. Officials say she works as a nurse at the hospital.
Reynolds was driving a gray or black 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.
