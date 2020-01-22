One dead following two-vehicle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following an accident involving two vehicles in Berkeley County Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 176 near Volvo Car Drive.
Highway Patrol said the accident involved a 2017 Ford Escape that was heading westbound and a dump truck which was travelling eastbound.
According to Trooper Matt Southern, when the SUV attempted to make a left hand turn onto Volvo Car Drive it was struck by the dump truck which then ran off the road and overturned.
The driver of the SUV died in the accident.
Southern said the SUV driver was not wearing a seatbelt, while the truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.