One person transported to hospital following Georgetown home invasion

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a home invasion in Georgetown Tuesday night.
Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to a home on Bourne Street for a home invasion and robbery.
According to police, the victim was assaulted and was transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
"Investigators are on the scene now processing it for evidence,” GPD officials said. ￼
Police are asking anyone with information to call police at (843) 545-4300 or the Tip Line at (843) 545-4400.￼
