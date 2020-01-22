Police investigating homicide on Johns Island near Maybank Hwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night on Johns Island.
Officers arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Maybank Highway around 11:45 p.m.
An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
“There is no reason to believe there are any on ongoing threats to the community,” Francis said. “Police consider this to be an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.