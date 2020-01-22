Tigers Top Demon Deacons in Nail-Biter, 71-68

A 7-0 run by the Tigers pulled Clemson to within one point of the Demon Deacons. Soon afterward, Clemson's Tevin Mack banked in a trey to tie the game up at 49 points apiece. The Tigers' first lead of the second half came via a layup from Tyson after he hauled in an offensive board. Curran Scott netted a pivotal 3-pointer to punctuate a 9-0 Clemson run, which culminated in Clemson garnering a 60-56 advantage with 4:35 left. Wake Forest was held scoreless for a span of 2:46 at one point down the stretch. Ultimately, the Tigers were able to stave off the Demon Deacons and win the nail-biter 71-68, extending Clemson's winning streak versus Wake Forest to seven games.