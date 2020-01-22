Vice President Pence to visit Lowcountry, receive Patriot Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence will be honored in Charleston next month as a Nathan Hale Patriot Award winner.
Pence will serve as a special guest speaker and will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at the 9th annual Patriot Dinner.
The event is being held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Holiday Alumni Center at The Citadel.
The Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale. Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. He was captured by the British and executed on Sept. 22, 1776 at age 21. Hale is remembered for his famous quote, “My only regret is that I have but one life to give for my country.”
The Citadel Republican Society hosts the dinner, which supports cadets of The Citadel Republican Society and their annual four-day trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. Every year since 2008, the Citadel has sent the single largest school delegation to the conference, which gathers over 13,000 conservatives from across the country, the event’s website states.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Ticket prices range from $250 to $5,000.
Tickets must be purchased in advance; None will be sold at the door.
