Warming trend will come with our next rain chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’ll be another cold and sunny day across the Lowcountry as high pressure slides by to our north. The wind will continue today out of north keeping the wind chills in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Highs today will reach the low 50s with upper 50s by tomorrow afternoon and 60s on Friday. The warm up will arrive with our next chance of rain. Showers are possible on Friday but will exit Friday night and sunshine will return for the weekend. It looks like a sunny and seasonable weekend with highs near 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.