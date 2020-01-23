Amazon van crashes into power pole in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Amazon van crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in West Ashley.
The call came in at 11:09 a.m. for the accident at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Gamecock Avenue.
A pick-up truck was also involved and people were reportedly injured in the crash, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
The crash didn’t impact traffic and the van was towed away from the scene. Power in the area remained on for Dominion Energy customers.
