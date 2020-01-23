Berkeley Co. K-9 deputy helps safely locate missing 9-year-old boy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County K-9 deputy helped safely locate a 9-year-old boy who had been missing for two hours on Monday.
Deputy T. Davidson and his K-9 deputy Lalo responded to Harpers Ferry Lane in the Summerville portion of the county to try and help find the missing child.
The mother of the child provided deputies with a shirt that the child wore recently. K-9 deputy Lalo smelled the shirt, then was able to quickly track and locate the child at another house within their neighborhood.
The boy was then returned safe to his mother.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.