Classroom Champions: Tiffany McCullough wants items for biology class at Carvers Bay High

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a long holiday weekend, school is back in session. Students are hard at work learning the three Rs and everything in between.
Biology is very much hands-on in Tiffany McCullough's class at Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway.
She teaches ninth and tenth graders at the school in the Georgetown County School District.
Students create abstract scientific concepts on a regular basis, but to do that, they need actual tools.
In addition to an electric stapler, McCullough also wants a wireless printer, a wireless mouse, and colored pencils. She wants to create an atmosphere of picture positive learning for her class.
That's the name of her project on the Donors Choose website. It costs $597, but because an anonymous donor will match every dollar, all she needs you to donate is $299.
If you’d like to help the students in McCullough’s biology class at Carvers Bay High, just click the link here.
All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
