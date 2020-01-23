Cold front to bring showers followed by a beautiful weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system will increase our clouds today and then increase our rain chances as we head into Friday. Temperatures will be trending milder over the next 2 days with temps in the upper 50s today and upper 60s tomorrow. One or two showers are possible later today but the best chance will come with the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. Scattered showers, and perhaps a stray thunderstorm, are possible through the evening. We should dry out overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lots of sunshine ahead for the weekend. Temperatures will be near the average high of 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.