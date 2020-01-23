Community attends active shooter safety seminar in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of parents, security professionals, community members and students attended the Active Shooter Survival Program led by the Dorchester District Two Safety and Security Task Force Wednesday night.
District officials with the task force say although 22 percent of all active threats take place in schools, 44 percent occur in other areas of the community.
That’s why they’re now engaging anyone and everyone in the discussion surrounding threat training.
“I consult with a lot of businesses in the industry but it is applicable everywhere,” task force member Jeff Brown said. “It’s a case of ‘see something, say something,’ and being aware and empowering them to be a part of the security or the solution.”
Parents of students in DD2 said they never had to think about a shooting threat when going through school.
“It’s scary,” said Deanna Rutherford, a mother. “But I’m glad people are thinking about it.”
Although they might not be in the school during a threat, parent Beth ledger said knowing the protocol put in place makes a world of difference in trusting the district with her children.
“I feel pretty confident with the teachers that my kids go to school with. I think they will do what they need to to protect everybody that they can,” Ledger said.
District officials also talked about newly-added lifesaving tools like self-locking doors and nearly 2000 bleeding survival kits newly added to classrooms.
“We are working on getting a ‘stop the bleed kit’ in every single one of our district classrooms,” district nurse coordinator Amanda Santa Maria said. “We are fundraising actively for that. We are about 800 away from our goal.”
The next open seminar will take place at Fort Dorchester High School on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.