Crews secure gas leak near Rainbow Row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say crews have contained a gas leak on East Bay Street.
The gas leak was reported Thursday morning at approximately 10 a.m. in the 70 block of East Bay Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said a third-party contractor doing excavation work in the area accidentally struck and damaged a natural gas line. The leak was secured at approximately 10:07 a.m., Fischer said.
No streets are currently closed because of the gas leak, Francis said.
