Driver has medical emergency, barely avoids crashing into Knightsville Elementary School

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning and just avoided crashing into an elementary school in Dorchester County.
Crews responded to Knightsville Elementary School for the crash at 7:49 a.m. on Orangeburg Road near Providence Way.
Photos show an SUV crashed near a corner of the school and hit an air conditioning unit.
Dorchester District Two spokeswoman Pat Raynor said classes are taking place as scheduled while crews work to repair the HVAC unit.
No students or teachers who were on school property at the time were injured, Raynor said.
