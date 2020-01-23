Hospital honors organ donor with solemn walk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center held an early-morning honor walk Thursday for a 29-year-old organ donor.
Trident nurses and doctors lined the hallway in honor Justin Holt.
Hospital spokesman Rod Whiting said that as an organ donor, Holt's death means an opportunity for life for others.
Holt moved to the Lowcountry last year from his native Tennessee. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Holt’s parents describe him as a very giving person.
Sharing Hope South Carolina says more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving transplant, but that more than 20 will die today alone before receiving one.
An Honor Walk is a recognition that an organ donor’s final sacrifice will save others.
